Lookman Looks To Cause More Damage For Real

It has not been the best of seasons for Real Madrid in the revamped UEFA Champions League, as they currently occupy the 24th position on the expanded table, with six points from five games, which means they are going to be facing a potential playoff for a place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Standing against them in another crucial game today, is Europa League winners, Atalanta, with Super Eagles’ striker, Ademola Lookman, leading the attack.

Currently occupying a comfortable fifth position on the log and another opportunity to consolidate in the top eight (automatic qualifications for next round), Atalanta would be banking on Lookman to bang in the goals for a win against the record Champions League winner.

Currently with two goals and one assist from four games played, the African Player of the year Award favorite, will hope to increase his goals tally this year.

Los Blancos regained lost confidence in the build-up to this trip with a landslide 3-0 victory at Girona on Saturday, whittling down the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to only two points.

More importantly, out-of-sorts superstar Kylian Mbappe returned to the scoresheet after missing consecutive penalties against Athletic Bilbao and Liverpool.

Similarly, Inter Milan have been one of the strongest teams in this season’s league phase of the Champions League and they will be expected to put out another impressive performance when they travel to Germany to face reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The Nerazzurri have won four of their opening five continental matches – the only blemish on their otherwise perfect record being a goalless draw at Manchester City on matchday one – and Simone Inzaghi’s men are currently on a 13-match unbeaten run, with 11 of these results ending in victory.

Leverkusen have also enjoyed a promising European campaign, winning three of their opening five matches and losing just once, and are currently on a five match winning run in all competitions – including a memorable 1-0 victory over Bayern in the DFB-Pokal.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are running away with the new-look Champions League, winning all five of their games in the competition so far.

Their 2-0 victory against Real Madrid in their last game was a real statement of intent for a side who have been fantastic under new boss Arne Slot.

The in-form Reds were also handed an extended rest before Tuesday’s visit to Girona, with their Merseyside derby against Everton being called off on Saturday. That break comes at the perfect time and sets Liverpool up to continue their perfect start in Europe.

