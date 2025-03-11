Lookman Is My Friend Again, Says Atalanta Coach

Share

Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, has confirmed that Nigerian international Ademola Lookman will wear the captain’s armband before the season ends, despite their recent clash over a missed penalty in the Champions League defeat to Club Brugge.

Lookman and Gasperini had a falling out following the European exit, with reports suggesting the club’s owners had to mediate.

However, Gasperini insists their relationship remains strong. “He and I have clashes and then we make up because he is an extraordinary player who sometimes has a bit of individualism,” Gasperini told Sos Fanta.

“However, I must say that in these years, he has attached the skin of Atalanta and before the end of the championship, he will also wear the captain’s armband, which is a great gesture.”

The Italian has a history of disputes with players, including Papu Gómez and Joakim Mæhle, but believes these are natural in football.

“We live 300 days a year together. The important thing is to retrace your steps. With Papu, now we are very good friends again; it’s part of life.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

