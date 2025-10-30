Lookman: I’m Yet To Recapture My Best Form, Says Lookman After First Season Goa

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, has admitted that he is still far from his best despite scoring his first goal of the season for Atalanta after a five-month drought.

Lookman hit the equaliser in Atalanta’s clash with AC Milan at the weekend, cancelling out the visitors’ early lead. The 27-year-old, who was linked with a summer transfer away from the Bergamo club, acknowledged after the match that he is still trying to rediscover his sharpness.

“It’s important to be available for the team,” Lookman told DAZN Italia. “I’ve not been able to find form yet, physically or in front of goal. But I’ll get there eventually and this was a step forward in the right direction.”

Despite his goal, the former Leicester City and RB Leipzig forward said the focus now is on helping Atalanta regain momentum. “Hopefully, in the coming games we’ll be able to get some wins.”

When asked directly if he is happy at the club following transfer speculation, Lookman avoided a clear answer — a sign that tension might still linger.