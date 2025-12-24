Lookman Hits Winner As Eagles Labour To 2-1 Victory Over Tanzania

The Super Eagles began their quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Tanzania in wet conditions in Fes yesterday.

The Eagles took the lead in the 36th minute when defender Semi Ajayi glanced home a header from Alex Iwobi’s inviting right-wing cross.

Nigeria largely controlled proceedings in the first half and went close to doubling their advantage before the break, only for Samuel Chukwueze’s deflected effort to be tipped over the bar by Tanzania goalkeeper Zuberi Foba.

Tanzania responded shortly after the restart, drawing level in the 50th minute as Charles M’Mombwa side-footed in a lofted left-wing delivery from Novatus Miroshi.

Just two minutes later, former African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman restored the lead for the West Africans, cleverly shifting the ball from his right to his left before firing an unstoppable shot into the top-right corner to secure all three points for Eric Chelle’s side.

Nigeria will now look to seal early qualification for the round of 16 when they face Tunisia in their next Group C fixture in Fes on Saturday, while Tanzania travel to Rabat for an all–East Africa encounter against Uganda.

With the result, the Eagles have now won 14 of their 21 opening AFCON matches (D2 L5) and are unbeaten in their first game at the last four tournaments. They’ve won 11 and lost one of their last 15 group games.

Ajayi, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the match. Speaking after the match, former Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh, said, “I was very impressed with Akor Adams and the mobility he gave Nigeria, which allowed them to impose their game. Calvin Bassey was huge.