Lookman Hails Atalanta’s Champions League Qualification

Ademola Lookman has praised Atalanta’s performance after their crucial 2-1 win over AS Roma secured third place in Serie A and a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

“It’s not easy to achieve what we did this season,” said Lookman, who overcame an Achilles tendon issue to be fit for the game.

“We knew how important this match was for Champions League qualification, and we delivered a performance that deserved it,” he added. “The team showed great strength. We have two games left, and we want to finish strong with as many points as possible.”

