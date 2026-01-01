Lookman Faults CAF Over New Four-Year AFCON Plan

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, has expressed strong displeasure over the Confederation of African Football, CAF’s decision to change the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to a four-year tournament.

The Atalanta attacker described the move as disappointing, saying it takes something important away from African players and supporters who are used to seeing the competition every two years. CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, announced the decision in Rabat on the eve of the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

According to him, the tournament will return to even-numbered years and will be held once every four years from 2028. The decision also includes plans to introduce an African Nations League as part of a wider restructuring of the football calendar.

Motsepe explained that after the 2025 edition in Morocco and the 2027 tournament to be hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, AFCON will move to a four-year cycle. He added that the African Nations League will begin after the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, with increased prize money and more competitive matches.