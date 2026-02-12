Lookman Eyes Redemption As Atletico Face Barca In Copa Del Rey Semis

Ademola Lookman’s bright start at Atletico Madrid hit a bump over the weekend, but the Super Eagles striker will be desperate to bounce back when his new side hosts Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal today.

Lookman, who stole the headlines on his debut by scoring and assisting in Atletico’s 5-0 demolition of Real Betis in the quarterfinals, saw his side stumble in La Liga days later with a disappointing loss to the same Betis team.

The defeat served as a stark reminder to the London-born international that the road to establishing himself at Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano will not be without challenges.

Spanish football fans will once again turn their attention to Lookman when Atletico lock horns with the defending Copa del Rey champions, Barcelona, with the return leg set for March 3 at the iconic Nou Camp. The winners of this tie will meet the victor of the other semifinal between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad.

Lookman’s quick impact in Spain’s prestigious cup competition has already caught the eye of fans and pundits alike. Barcelona themselves highlighted his arrival on their official website, noting the 28-yearold’s “successful fashion” in the Betis victory.