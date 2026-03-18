Lookman Eyes Final Spot As Atletico Hold Spurs Edge

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, will be targeting another strong outing when Atlético Madrid take a commanding 5–2 aggregate lead into their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Tottenham Hotspur tonight.

The encounter, billed for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, appears firmly tilted in favour of the Spanish side, who produced a dominant first-leg display at the Metropolitano on March 10.

Although Lookman did not get on the scoresheet in the first leg, the Super Eagles star played a key role in Atletico’s attacking dominance, featuring for 69 minutes, creating two chances and initiating the move that led to the opening goal after forcing a turnover.

Atletico blew Spurs away early in the contest, racing to a three-goal lead inside the opening 15 minutes through strikes from Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez.