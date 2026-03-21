Lookman Eyes Derby Impact In Atletico’s Clash With Real Madrid

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, will be in focus when Atletico Madrid face city rivals Real Madrid in a high stakes La Liga derby at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday.

The Matchday 29 encounter comes with significant implications in the title race, as both sides continue their pursuit of leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid head into the clash in second position on the table, while Atlético sit third, with both teams knowing that victory could prove decisive in their quest to close the gap on the Catalan giants.

For Lookman, the derby presents another opportunity to underline his growing influence since completing a move from Atalanta earlier this year.

The Nigerian has made an immediate impression in Spain, becoming the first from his country to score for Atletico and contributing significantly in his early appearances.

However, the forward will be eager to rediscover his scoring touch, having gone several matches without finding the back of the net heading into the crucial fixture.

Although he started with 7 goal contributions in 7 games, he entered mid-March looking to end a fivegame goal drought.

Atletico approach the derby in buoyant mood following their impressive progress in Europe.

They recently secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after a dramatic aggregate victory over Tottenham Hotspur, setting up a mouthwatering tie against Barcelona next month.