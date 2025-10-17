Lookman Desperate To Join Osimhen At Galatasaray

Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, is reportedly eager to secure a move to Turkish champions Galatasaray, where he could reunite with his Super Eagles teammate, Victor Osimhen.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Galatasaray’s head coach, Okan Buruk, has identified Lookman as a key target ahead of the next transfer window and wants to bring the winger to Istanbul to strengthen his attacking options.

The move could see Lookman link up with Osimhen, who recently completed a sensational transfer to Galatasaray, making the prospect of an all-Nigerian attacking partnership one of the most exciting in the Turkish Super Lig.

Reports indicate that Osimhen is also expected to play an influential role in convincing Lookman to make the switch. Lookman had attempted to leave Atalanta last summer, with Serie A rivals Inter Milan reportedly tabling several bids that were turned down by the Bergamo club.

The 27-year-old even submitted a transfer request and missed training sessions in a bid to force the move, but Atalanta refused to sell him to a domestic rival. Having failed to secure his desired transfer, Lookman has found himself on the fringes this season, featuring for only 76 minutes in all competitions.

Galatasaray are now believed to be planning an initial loan offer with an option for a permanent deal, while Atalanta are already considering replacements. Reports suggest that the Italian club is eyeing Galatasaray’s Yunus Akgün as a potential successor should Lookman depart.