Lookman Demands Huge Salary From Galatasaray

Ademola Lookman has asked for huge pay to join fellow Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen at Turkish champions Galatasaray.

According to Fanatik, Galatasaray have renewed their interest in signing Lookman after an attempt to sign him last summer failed.

The club are preparing another attempt and will intensify their efforts if they advance to the next round of the Champions League. Ademola Lookman is reported to be demanding an annual salary of approximately £8 million, and Atalanta’s expected transfer fee is said to be around £20 million.

Galatasaray plan to take official steps for the transfer in the near future. A direct offer will reportedly be made to Atalanta if Galatasaray progress in the Champions League and Lookman expresses a desire to leave.