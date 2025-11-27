Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, played a key role in Atalanta’s commanding 3–0 UEFA Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park on Wednesday night.
Atalanta revived their season as new manager Raffaele Palladino, who only recently succeeded Ivan Juric, secured his first victory in charge.
Following the weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Napoli, Atalanta was under pressure to bounce back with a win, and they did so, defeating Frankfurt 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Ademola Lookman was the star man, netting a goal and registering an assist. The Nigerian opened the scoring on the hour mark, latching onto a precise cross from Charles De Ketelaere.
Just minutes later, the winger turned provider, setting up Ederson for the second goal.
The comfortable victory propelled Atalanta to 10th position in the competition standings.
Reflecting on the display, Lookman highlighted how important the result was, especially coming away from home.
“It’s a big performance for the team. It’s a good victory away from home,” Lookman told UEFA’s official website.
“In the first half, we had a few chances, and coming out in the second half, we knew we had to create chances again.”
