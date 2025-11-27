Atalanta revived their season as new manager Raffaele Palladino, who only recently succeeded Ivan Juric, secured his first victory in charge.

Following the weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Napoli, Atalanta was under pressure to bounce back with a win, and they did so, defeating Frankfurt 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Ademola Lookman was the star man, netting a goal and registering an assist. The Nigerian opened the scoring on the hour mark, latching onto a precise cross from Charles De Ketelaere.

