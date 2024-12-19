Lookman Credits Atalanta For Career Growth

Share

Super Eagles forwarder, Ademola Lookman has credited Serie A club, Atalanta for his remarkable rise to stardom.

New Telegraph recalls that Lookman struggled during the early parts of his career failing to make much impact at Premier League clubs, Everton, Fulham and Leicester City.

The 27-year-old also endured a torrid two-year spell at Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig before moving to Atalanta in 2022.

At Atalanta, he blossomed into one of the best forwards in the world.

The Nigerian was crowned Africa’s best player in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday night.

Lookman claimed joining Atalanta helped his development as a player.

“I think the environment that the club (Atalanta) gave me has been very key to obviously my growth as a player,” Lookman told Flashscore.

“And also, just timing, you know, I’ve always believed in myself and to be able to achieve great things. But, yeah, the time has come and, you know, just blessed to be here.”

