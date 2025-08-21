Lookman Contacts Other Clubs Amid Atalanta Return

Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman, is now reaching out to Premier League clubs following the collapse of his proposed move to Inter Milan.

After staging a two-week training strike at Atalanta to force his departure, only for the deal to fall through, the 27-year-old has redirected his focus.

His representatives have reportedly initiated discussions with several top English clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, and Aston Villa. Clubs beyond England are also circling.

Earlier this summer, Italian outlets noted that Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United had all expressed interest in looking past the transfer turmoil.

New Telegraph also gathered that there has been lingering attention from Barcelona, Juventus, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

Graeme Bailey, TBR Football chief correspondent, stated, “Lookman is hugely disappointed not to move to Inter, his head was in Milan and he put in a transfer request, which in itself is quite rare nowadays.

“But his people are looking at options, and there are teams, big teams, in England who would be interested. Tottenham’s move for Savinho has stalled, Arsenal still haven’t got their new left winger, and Chelsea haven’t finalised the Garnacho deal yet.

“City might yet need to replace Savinho whilst Aston Villa have just sold Jacob Ramsey – it is not hard to see why Lookman’s people are in contact with these Premier League clubs,” he explained

Atalanta are set to impose strict disciplinary measures on Ademola Lookman following his two-week training boycott. La Gazzetta dello Sport reportedly disclosed that the Nigerian international will be fined and have his wages withheld for the period of his absence. However, insiders suggest the Serie A side may tread carefully in handling the situation. Head coach Ivan Juric has reportedly voiced unease over weakening his attack, particularly after the surprise departure of last season’s top scorer, Mateo Retegui.