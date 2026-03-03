Lookman Can Slay Barcelona Again As Atletico Target Copa Del Rey Final

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, will again be in the spotlight tonight as Atlético Madrid seek to finish the job against Barcelona and seal a place in the Copa del Rey final.

Lookman is set for his first appearance at the iconic Catalan ground after playing a decisive role in Atletico’s stunning 4-0 demolition of Barcelona in the first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. The Nigerian attacker scored the third goal and later provided the assist for the fourth, helping Diego Simeone’s men seize firm control of the semi-final tie.

Since joining Atletico, Lookman has wasted no time announcing himself. He has scored four goals for the club so far, with two of those strikes coming in the Copa del Rey. In the first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Atletico overwhelmed Barcelona from the blast of the whistle.

An early own goal handed the hosts the initiative before Antoine Griezmann doubled the advantage against his former club. Lookman then struck in the 33rd minute after being teed up by Julián Álvarez, calmly slotting home to make it 3-0 and register his second goal in consecutive Copa del Rey matches.

He later turned provider, assisting Alvarez for the fourth goal in first-half stoppage time to cap a remarkable opening 45 minutes. For Barcelona, the 4-0 loss was not just a defeat but a dismantling.

It was only the second time since the 2004/05 season that the Catalans had conceded four goals in the first half of a match, the previous occasion coming against Bayern Munich in 2020.

Now, as they prepare for the second leg, Barcelona face a mountain to climb. Although they sit top of La Liga and recently thrashed Villarreal 4-1, with Lamine Yamal grabbing a hat-trick, overturning a four-goal deficit against one of Europe’s most disciplined defensive sides is a different proposition entirely.

For Barcelona, belief remains. For Atletico, control is key. But for Lookman, tonight presents another golden opportunity to prove that his first-leg heroics were no fluke.