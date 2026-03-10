Lookman Can Hurt Spurs As Barca Aim To Compound Magpies’ Woes

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, could prove decisive when Atletico Madrid face struggling Tottenham Hotspur today, while Barcelona will be hoping to deepen the troubles of Newcastle United in another blockbuster clash.

Lookman, who joined the Spanish club from Atalanta during the winter transfer window, has quickly become one of the standout performers in Europe this season. The Nigerian international announced himself in style by scoring on his debut for Atlético against Club Brugge in February.

Since then, he has continued his impressive form, contributing three goals and two assists in his first five matches for the Madrid side in the Champions League. His pace and direct attacking style could prove a major threat to a Tottenham defence that has struggled badly in recent weeks.

Tottenham head into the tie in terrible form after their miserable run continued with a 3–1 home defeat to Crystal Palace last week. The loss left Spurs just one point above the Premier League relegation zone and extended their winless run domestically since December.

Elsewhere, Barcelona will be looking to heap more misery on Newcastle when the sides clash in the first leg of their tie at St James’ Park today. Newcastle’s confidence has taken a hit after suffering a 3–1 defeat at the weekend, their third loss in the last five matches.

Before that setback, the Magpies had already been knocked out of the EFL Cup, and their recent run has raised concerns for manager Eddie Howe. Two of those defeats have come at home, leaving the club under pressure ahead of another tough European test.

Barcelona, however, arrive on Tyneside in high spirits. The Spanish giants sit four points clear at the top of La Liga after their latest victory over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

That result extended their winning run to four matches, highlighting their strong form heading into the clash. Young star Lamine Yamal has been in superb form during the run and will be expected to play a key role again.

Barcelona also have fond memories of facing Newcastle this season after Marcus Rashford fired them to a 2–1 victory over the Magpies in their previous meeting in September.