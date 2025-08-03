Lookman Breaks Up With Atalanta, Submits Transfer Request

Nigerian International Footballer, Ademola Lookman, has officially submitted a transfer request to Atalanta, accusing the club of hampering his opportunities and dishonouring a mutual agreement of transition in light of a better offer.

Through a post on Instagram on Sunday, he articulated a lengthy note of frustration towards the unfair treatment he received from the team

“Despite now receiving an offer in alignment with what I believe had been discussed, sadly, the club is blocking the opportunity for reasons I do not understand. There have been numerous clubs approached by Atalanta in the past, and I have previously always stayed loyal.

“As a result, and after many months of broken promises and what I feel has been poor treatment towards me as both a human being and as a professional footballer, sadly, I feel I have no choice but to speak out… I feel that enough is enough. I can confirm I have now handed in a formal transfer request.”

The international player, who’s been with the team since 2022, reflected on his time in Bergamo. According to him, he’s been selfless to the team and his fans.

“I’ve always worn the shirt with pride and tried to represent this club and the city of Bergamo with heart, passion and dedication. Winning the Europa League and standing shoulder to shoulder with my teammates that night in Dublin… was one of the proudest moments of my career so far,” he said.

The Nigerian player also spoke of the deep emotional connection he developed with the fans, saying Atalanta felt like home from the very first day.

“This place has felt like home, and I’ve always tried to repay that love – even in moments where things haven’t been easy behind the scenes.

“Even throughout the extremely difficult moments I’ve endured, many of which have remained private and confidential, I have always tried to put the club, the fans and the team first and hoped it would not get to this, but I unfortunately feel there is now little choice,” he continued.

The 26-year-old disclosed that although he had turned down offers from other clubs in the past out of loyalty, he and Atalanta’s management mutually agreed that the time had come for a fresh chapter.

“Myself and the ownership of the club have been in agreement that now is the right time, and the club was clear with me that if a fair offer came in, they would allow me to move,”

He also apologised that his fans, pacifying them, concerning the outcome of things

“To the fans – the heartbeat of this club – I want to say this: I’m truly sorry it’s come to this. I hope you can understand this incredibly difficult situation. It’s simply about standing up for what I believe is fair and right. I hope to work together with the club to find an amicable solution for all parties as soon as possible,” he stressed.

Recall that Ademola Lookman joined Atalanta in August 2022 for a reported transfer fee of around €15 million from RB Leipzig. He made an immediate impact by scoring on his Serie A debut and quickly establishing himself in Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

In the 2023–24 season, Lookman delivered a standout performance in the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, registering a memorable hat-trick that secured Atalanta’s first major European trophy in decades. His achievement marked him as the first African player to score a treble in a major European club final

That season, he scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists across all competitions and emerged as Atalanta’s leading contributor in both categories