Lookman Battles Messi, Ronaldo, Saka For Globe Soccer Awards

The stock of Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has continued to rise as he has been nominated for the prestigious 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

The Atalanta star is battling for global awards alongside legendary figures including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Other top stars nominated are Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

His phenomenal performances with Atalanta have earned him a place in the Best Men’s Player category, where he competes against other luminaries such as Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Mohamed Salah.

Interestingly, as was the case at the Ballon d’Or, Lookman is the only African nominee on the Globe Soccer Awards shortlist.

Lookman’s contribution was vital in leading Atalanta to their historic first UEFA Europa League title, where he scored a hat-trick in a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

His impressive record includes 17 goals and 11 assists, marking the highest goal involvement in Italy’s Serie A this year.

He netted six goals in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, propelling the Super Eagles to the tournament’s final. Currently, he tops the scoring charts for Nigeria’s 2025 AFCON qualifiers, with two goals so far.

