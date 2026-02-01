Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, on Sunday, revealed that Atlético Madrid has reached a final agreement for the transfer of Nigerian international Ademola Lookman in the winter transfer window.

In a statement on his official X account, Romano confirmed that Lookman has definitively chosen the Madrid club, despite strong offers from other teams, particularly Turkish giants Fenerbahçe.

According to information from Sky Sport, the total value of the deal amounts to €40 million, split into €35 million fixed and €5 million in bonuses.

READ ALSO: