Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, on Sunday, revealed that Atlético Madrid has reached a final agreement for the transfer of Nigerian international Ademola Lookman in the winter transfer window.
In a statement on his official X account, Romano confirmed that Lookman has definitively chosen the Madrid club, despite strong offers from other teams, particularly Turkish giants Fenerbahçe.
According to information from Sky Sport, the total value of the deal amounts to €40 million, split into €35 million fixed and €5 million in bonuses.
READ ALSO:
The Italian journalist also specified that logistical steps are already underway to organise the “Super Eagles” player’s trip to Spain, where he will undergo his medical and finalise his contract signing in the coming hours.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that Lookman played 19 matches for Atalanta this season, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.
Atlético is planning now for travel and medical for the Nigerian.