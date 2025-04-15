Looking Beyond ‘Disputed’ Traffic Figure

Share

The executive summary of airlines’ performance by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has continued to generate furore as experts charge the carriers to look beyond what they termed inaccurate report to up the ante in service delivery, writes WOLE SHADARE

Airlines’ performance

Data and statistics are crucial for gauging airline performance as they provide insights into key areas like operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and financial health, enabling airlines to make informed decisions and improve their services.

Recent statistics said to emanate from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have generated controversy from airlines that based their misgivings solely on the omission of certain number of flights done without reflecting accurately on their in-house figure.

Simply put, a few of them said the figures from the data does not correspondent with their own figures based on the decline of the number of operations done.

The industry has to go this path again as many of the data released by the aviation regulatory body in the past has been met with rejection by some airlines.

Controversy

The NCAA has offices in virtually all the airports across the country. It is equally believed that the NCAA works in collaboration with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to arrive at what looks near perfect statistics.

Agreed that in imputing the figures, one or two errors may have been made but that does not vitiate the good job done by the aviation regulatory body.

While some domestic operators are upset with the data that expose the inefficiency of many of the country’s airlines, the international airlines do not have a problem with it; an indication that something is wrong somewhere.

Aside the horrible tales of missing baggage, flight delays are becoming very normal in the country’s aviation industry. Agreed that some of the causes of flight delays are beyond the airlines, incessant flight delays/cancellations are beginning to take joy out of air travel.

Last year, NCAA was inundated with complaints by air travel who have had to express frustration with the entire aviation industry especially as it concern flight delays.

Green Africa said its August 2024 performance shows 456 scheduled flights, with 453 operated, 53 delayed, and four canceled. But NCAA’s data for the same month reported 416 operated flights, 101 delays, and four cancellations for the airline.

Ibom Air in what it termed the ‘Authentic Figures’ said the carrier operated 9,155 flights, , 1977 delay recorded, 1, 365, 427 flight cancelled. Statistics show that one out four flights is at the risk of a delay of outright cancellations.

The country’s airline business appears to be in a total mess for which the recently released data hopes to address.

Arik rises to challenges

One airline that has continued to surprise many is Arik Air which has been in the eyes of the storm since the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over the carrier over in 2016.

Arik Air in 2024 airlifted 2,239,176 passengers between January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024, a report sourced from the NCAA.

The airline, which has been under the receivership of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) since 2017, despite its challenges, also operated 10,699 flights within the year under review, making it the second most active airline in terms of passenger traffic and flight operations in Nigeria, after Air Peace.

Arik’s achievements has continued to amaze everyone. This is an airline that was written off as a result the imbroglio and bad press it had because of AMCON’s take-over of the company that was already challenged financially even for the take-over.

The current management of the airline under AMCON has worked to stabilize the airline that its existence was alleged to be under threat before 2016 and has ensured continued operations despite financial distress at takeover in February 2017, preventing a total collapse of the airline.

Aside that, the management has initiated and maintained negotiations with creditors, including international lessors and financial institutions like Export Development Canada (EDC), Standard Chartered Bank, Pembroke, Afreximbank, to manage liabilities, recovered several abandoned aircraft from overseas locations.

A source close to the airline told New Telegraph that grounded unserviceable aircraft, scrapped beyond-economical-repair frames, and focused resources on maintaining a lean, manageable fleet.

Other landmark achievement of the carrier involves technical discussions with MROs like Lufthansa Technik and TARMAC Aerosave to manage storage, repairs, and disposal of abandoned aircraft and components, reduced overhead and implemented cost-saving measures to sustain limited operations.

The carrier has maintained valid Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and complied with NCAA regulations despite limited operational capacity, including remarkable schedule reliability in spite of numerous historical creditor induced disruptions.

Experts’ views

Aviation media consultant, Mr. Chris Azu Aligbe said the airlines’ protest over the data by NCAA was unexpected and was bound to raise issues and not saying that the data is foolproof because he was not part of it.

He lauded what the NCAA did as a step in the right direction because what the NCAA did is exactly what the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States does with heavy sanctions against airlines for infringing on passenger rights.

He said: “I applaud what NCAA is doing. I am not saying that their data is foolproof but beyond complaints, airlines should go back to the drawing board.

There was a year Delta Airlines was sanctioned by FAA as the highest culprit in baggage handling.

When they published it, Delta reacted immediately by appraising their system and in one year, Delta turned the entire thing around in one year and Delta became number one in baggage handling.

Delta baggage handling became number one in the world. “This is what the airlines should do. The things that happen in the airline sector does not allow you to know when they are telling the truth. That is the problem.

The airlines are not giving you the comfort to say yes, the airlines are telling the truth. Them themselves should be publishing their performance.”

He urged NCAA the NCAA not to wait for one year to publish airlines’ performance, stressing that that should be done every month.

“They should publish the data every month and they should include the flight time, the scheduled departure and number of minutes or hours they delay. They should have it on a monthly basis.

That is what the NCAA should be publishing. “If an airline is disputing it, they should bring out the details. If 50% of airlines’ flights are delayed, it is horrendous. Although it is not all airlines that do this.

Some airlines may be doing better than the others but the average is 50% delay or cancellations and that is why our airlines will not attract foreign partners to interline with them because of carrier liability. They should up the ante”.

Last line

Despite the controversy generated by the NCAA report, not a few believe that the aviation regulatory body is on the right path and needs not to relent on its activities to put the sector on a proper trajectory.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

