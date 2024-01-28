Look Sleek in Unique, Classy African Ankara Bangles, Neckalces

Just as Jewelleries, especially earrings have names of the countries where they originated from, Ankara fabric woven bangles and necklaces has become African. We have heard of Carribbean jewelleries, chandelier earrings, Indian jewellery, Korean pearl and many others.

These jewelleries found their way into different cultures around the world because of globalization. Fashion creatives took their time to find the unique jewelry that is purely African and there comes Ankara earrings with it’s fun colours and patterns. Though Hollandaise textile wax fabric, popularly called Ankara are mostly made in Holland, they are indigenous to Africans.

Instead of the extra fabrics going to waste, fashion thinkers found the best stylish way of recycling, which is it transform them into jewelleries. Ankara bangles and neck- laces are unique because they rarely to get the same design everywhere. They are best for costume styling for photoshoots and video shoots.

Aside making women look stylish and elegant, discovering how to make these jewelleries have also created jobs and lucrative business for young graduates.