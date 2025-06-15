Look Into Act Of Violence Meted Against Jeremiah, Ikuli Tells Diri

Share

A prominent citizen of Ogbia Local Government Area in Bayelsa State, Wisdom Oniekpar Ikuli, has appealed to Governor Douye Diri to direct relevant authorities to investigate the alleged act of violence against the Executive Chairman of Ogbia LGA, Golden Jeremiah.

Ikuli, who condemned the incident in strong terms, called for disciplinary action against the perpetrator to serve as a deterrent to others. He emphasized that the act should be condemned by all people of goodwill.

In a statement to journalists on Sunday, Ikuli said: “I appeal to His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, to direct the security authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and take the necessary disciplinary action that will serve as deterrence. There should be no justification for this irresponsible act. It is shameful.”

He added: “An LGA chairman is like a governor at the grassroots—he is the leader, image, mouthpiece, and Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the local government area. The chairman is the number one citizen of the LGA and should be respected—not just for his age, but for the dignity of the office he occupies.”

When contacted, a source close to the Ogbia Local Government Chairman confirmed the incident but stated that the chairman had chosen not to respond immediately, pending further developments. Speaking with our correspondent over the phone, the source said:

“You know, when something like this happens, I don’t just speak—I need to hear directly from my boss. It was during a closed-door stakeholders’ meeting, and not everyone was allowed inside. Since it was a private meeting and the media wasn’t present, I need to get directives from him before making further comments.

“For now, we want to de-activate media presence until my boss gives the go-ahead. But I can confirm to you that the matter has been officially reported to the DPO in charge of the area and also to the Commissioner of Police. As developments unfold, I’ll be giving you updates.”

The source further explained that the incident occurred during a stakeholders’ meeting that involved commissioners and members of the House of Assembly representing Ogbia. According to him, a disagreement broke out during the meeting, leading to a violent reaction allegedly by Richard Ibegu, the lawmaker representing Ogbia Constituency 1.

“From what I gathered, along the line, there was a disagreement, and the lawmaker, Richard Ibegu, allegedly reacted violently. However, the chairman, being a mature leader and the host of the meeting, did not respond in kind,” the source said.

“Others in attendance, especially his colleagues like Gabriel, had to intervene quickly to calm the situation. Eventually, the chairman went to make an official entry about the incident, though I do not have the full details of the report he filed.”

Efforts to reach the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, Musa Mohammed, for a reaction were unsuccessful, as calls to his phone rang out without a response. Similarly, multiple calls placed to Chairman Golden Jeremiah went unanswered.

As of the time of filing this report, attempts to contact Richard Ibegu, the lawmaker accused of attacking the chairman, were also unsuccessful, as his contact details could not be confirmed.

