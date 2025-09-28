Look Dashing, Savvy Like Jim Iyke

One of Nollywood’s most fashionable actors, Jim Iyke, was all over social media for his 49th birthday. It was a refreshing moment to note how he has maintained a stylish personality for decades on the big screen.

When it’s comes to the fashion game of ‘who wears sunglasses the most’, it will be tough to beat Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke.

It is hard to picture an image of Jim Iyke in your mind’s eye without sunglasses. Eight out of every 10 photos of Jim Iyke on social media, is with sunglasses or a nerd glasses on. That is to measure how much he loves the eye-accessory.

It is not just a style identity for the Nollywood Bad Boy, completing his look with glasses is more of a lifestyle now.

One of his fans once joked that without his glasses, he is just Jim. “He has to wear the sunglasses to be the complete Jim Iyke I have in my heart”.

It has been rumoured that, Jim Iyke may have a huge collection of sunglasses more than his shoes or clothes.

Often regarded as the Nigerian actor with fashion in his D.N.A, Jimmy discovered that he looks more attractive in sun shades quite early, when his career in acting was kicking off. Since then, he has stayed true to this style accessory that has kept him looking like a million dollar for many years.

To keep up with dashing looks like Jim Iyke when it comes to glasses, find the design that fits your face.

Go for the style that is comfortable and don’t forget to dust up your confidence when walking into a room or a gathering.