Look Cool In Palazzo Pants

Nothing gives the classy look like Palazzo pants. These vintage floor length, wide leg baggy pants looked funny in our grandmother’s black and white photos back in the days but now, they are one of the interesting lady’s pants in vogue.

Crop tops and palazzo pants make the best pair. Palazzo pants also looks great with tank tops, turtle neck, spaghetti sleeve tops and office shirts. Sophisticated chic dressers love to pair palazzo pants with sexy tops because the pants are well covered.

Ladies have continued to look fly in these vintage floor length baggy trousers. And if you want to recreate the old school look and still look sophisticated, just change your hairstyle to afro, wear the best ugly face block heel shoes and you will be the centre of attraction at any event.