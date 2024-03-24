Look beyond man for solutions to societal problems – BCS

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, BCS, has urged Nigerians and the world to look beyond man for solutions to problems besieging mankind, whilst assuring that the nation and the world would be better if individuals entrust all upon God. On the present economic situation, BCS a non-denominational and nonsectional organisation or kingdom, which distanced itself from being a church and described its leader not as a General Overseer nor pastor but as the “King of kings and Lord of lords”, cautioned against violence and advised that the potentials abounding in the country be explored for the good of the citizens.

BCS leaders, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu through the Deputy Spokesman, His Grace Archbishop Emmanuel Ekuri made the call during a briefing and courtesy visit at the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies, University of Lagos (UNILAG), before the universal celebration of the BCS’ event, ‘The Divine Assurance of the Christhood’ with the theme ‘Faithful is Our God’, holding March 25 to April 1 at the headquarters in Calabar. “His Holiness, Olumba Olumba Obu, The kings of kings and the lords of lords is also calling on all citizens and leaders alike to put their hope and trust in God following the present economic situation in the country and in the world.

“This is not the time to resort to violence or politicisation of every issue but it is the time for all to come together and reflect on what binds all Nigerians together and explore the great potentials embedded in this nation so loved by God. “You will accept with me that serious economic challenges have long been plaguing this country and other parts of the world. The times are hard and there is no doubt about that. The great tribulation much talked about seems to be already here. There seems to be no solution in sight. Mankind had lost all hopes of ever being able to get back onto a better future and no one knows for sure what to do to ameliorate the situation amid despair, confusion and hardship currently ravaging the world, leader Olumba Olumba Obu has brought divine assurance unto humanity,” Ekuri stated.

Warning against looming danger to perpetrators of wickedness, he stated: “Nigeria is the physical abode of God and a nation after God’s heart, therefore all those fanning the embers of disunity, violence and those who perpetrate corruption should know the wrath of God shall soon come upon them. “The tears of and sufferings of ordinary citizens have risen to the throne of God and no more shall God allow thieves and robbers to swindle the collective wealth of this nation with impunity. He had said that after this event many things shall happen not just in Nigeria but in the entire world as the era of those who perpetrate wickedness has come to an end.”

Meanwhile, Ekuri made known, that in line with the teachings of the leader, there would be intensive humanitarian work entailing visits to orphanages, correctional centres, hospitals, destitute homes and refugee camps by BCS members on Wednesday, March 27; with choral performances on Saturday, March 30 and a March of Divine Assurance on the grand finale from Ambo street to the Esuene stadium, Calabar.