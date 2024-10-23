Look Away From Self, Focus On Poor Nigerians, Stakeholders Charge Humanitarian Minister

Share

Stakeholders have charged the newly appointed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda to look away from himself and seek for the good of poor and suffering Nigerians.

One of the Stakeholders, Ismaila Atus, the Executive Chairman of Atum Humanitarian and Charitable Initiative in a congratulatory message to the minister, urged him to use the enormous resources allocated to the ministry to address the poverty in Nigerian communities.

Atus also urged the minister to watch out for potential landmines that are capable of undermining the success of his tenure.

He noted that he should be circumspect in dealing with charitable organizations, as many of them do not have the interest of the poor at heart.

According to him, Atus Charitable Initiative would be glad to partner with the ministry, having taken steps towards alleviating the suffering of over 2 million Nigerians.

He said, “We urge the minister to feed a lot of Nigerians at a critical time when people are suffering. We encourage him to search for funds all over the world to assist the masses.

“He should not look as if he is the minister and the post is for a big man.

“This is a poor-people post, and he should work with all the NGOs that are putting effort to assist humanity in this country. We urge him to work with him that we are going to work with him tirelessly.

Share

Please follow and like us: