Lontor Unveils Patoranking As Brand Ambassador

Nigeria’s foremost Afrobeat-dancehall singer, Patrick Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Choice International Group, maker of Lontor products.

Speaking at the unveiling of the music star, the company’s chairperson, Mrs Diana Chen said the need becomes imperative for the company to invest in the creative industry thereby identifying talents that are bound all across the country.

Chen noted that the company has been in existence in Africa for the last fifteen years and hopes to build a new future for the current and next generation of Nigeria and other African countries that will raise the continental flags higher.

She mentioned that with the official signing of the artiste, the company will birth a lot of initiatives that will drive society, particularly the youth to greatness.

“We need a new collection of a new generation who understands the current society nuances of how to leverage creativity to change the perception about life and make life more meaningful”, she said.

In his remarks, the group’s Head of the company, Mr. Jubril Arogundade maintained that the company has always supported the creative industry across the globe with all its products, stressing that bringing an A-list Patoranking onboard is to genuinely invest in the youths and give more to the creative space in Nigeria.

Patoranking in his reaction after being unveiled, challenged Nigerian youths to protect their future by avoiding any form of drug abuse.

He promised to churn out more songs that would better the society and said that most of his lyrical contents are always tailored towards addressing societal menace like corruption, and injustice, and uplifting the youths, and promised to continue in those strides in the coming years.

He said the collaboration with the product will bring about fresh initiatives that would involve teeming youths and better the many of them who are desirous of making an impact in society.

He said, “We are going to begin a lot together and we are definitely targeting the youths because we do not want our tomorrow to be endangered, definitely we have to come in, strong and how are we musicians fighting drug abuse, you know me that these are things I stand for am not just an artiste, I use my career to guide people to follow the right direction in life.”

“Everybody in a public space is there for two reasons, either you are there for Glitz and Glamour or service to humanity, but my music is tilted to the service to humanity so, that is why I sing against injustice, corruption, uplifting people, most of these admonitions are right there in my lyrics. I stand for quality, originality, and longevity.”