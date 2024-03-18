Lontor Expresses Confidence in Nigerian Market, Unveils

Satisfied with its investment dealings in Nigeria, Lontor Hi-Tech Development Company Limited has boosted its presence in the local market with new products including its latest J-Series air conditioner. At the unveiling of the products over the weekend, the management said the new additions marked the official commencement of the strategic new product launch conference for the LONTOR brand.

It said the products not only continue the innovative characteristics of the Lontor brand but also highlight the company’s relentless pursuit and practice of quality, design, innovation, and technology, which form the core essence of our brand. The Managing Director of Lontor, Andrew Wei, said: “These products are not only to continue the innovative characteristics of the Lontor brand but also to highlight our relentless pursuit and practice of quality, design, innovation, and technology, which form the essence of our brand.

“Although there may still be room for improvement in our new product, we hope that through this exhibition we can continuously inspire ourselves and draw motivation. At the same time, we also look forward to conveying the direction of our company and brand’s future development through this event, gaining insights into market feedback and customer needs, and bringing more convenience and enjoyment to the people of Nigeria.”

On his part, the General Manager, Siji Ogunsiji, said Lontor was pleased to unveil the products as it has been investing in developing quality products with high standards to improve life. According to him, “today, we unveiled our air conditioning category called the Lontor J-series. As a brand, it is in our DNA to give you four important things: innovation, quality, design, and being futuristic, to bring you world-class products.

We strongly believe that with this innovation, we can take over the air conditioning industry.” The J-Series, which includes the CTL-AC-JS09N, CTL-AC-JS12N, and CTL-ACJS18N systems, is designed to cater to the diverse needs of customers and provide them with an unparalleled cooling experience, as it also introduced kitchen appliances such as food processors and air fryers.