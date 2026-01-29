Long-Term Alcohol Use Raises Colon Cancer Risk –Study

A new study led by researchers in the United States has found that heavy drinking can increase a person’s risk of colon cancer over their lifetime.

Findings of the study were reported January 26 in the journal ‘Cancer’. According to the research, people who routinely have 14 or more drinks a week have a higher risk of colon and rectal cancer compared to those who partake in little to no alcohol.

It also appears that people who stop drinking have lower odds of developing pre-cancerous polyps in their colon, the researchers found. “Our study is one of the first to explore how drinking alcohol over the life course relates to both colorectal adenoma and colorectal cancer risk.

“While the data on former drinkers were sparse, we were encouraged to see that their risk may return to that of the light drinkers,” co–senior researcher Erikka Loftfield said. She’s an investigator at the National Cancer Institute (NCI).