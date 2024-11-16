Long Service: Lagos Honours Council Workers With Awards

Share

Lagos State Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), on Tuesday awarded over 400 public servants spread across all the local government and local council development areas (LCDAs) across the state with long service awards in recognition of their services to the state.

Addressing the awardees, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the awardees for their significant contributions to Lagos’s grassroots development and progress.

Represented by Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development, Hon. Bolaji Kayode Robert, the Governor highlighted the critical role that local government employees play in the state’s overall growth, praising their loyalty, resilience, and dedication.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to fostering conducive work environment, prioritising staff welfare, and supporting continuous self-development at the local government level.

In a goodwill message, Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government Administration, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development, Hon. Sanni Ganiyu Okanlawon, emphasised the essential contributions made by council staff, which have greatly enhanced the performance and reputation of LGAs and LCDAs across Lagos State.

Represented by Hon. Samuel Apata, Chairman of the House Assembly Committee on Public Procurement, Hon. Okanlawon encouraged the awardees to uphold high standards and strive to surpass public expectations in service delivery.

The Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, also spoke at the event, stressing the importance of acknowledging public servants whose unwavering commitment has strengthened both local communities and the state.

“This event is dedicated to honoring our public servants for their selfless dedication and commitment to duty over the years,” Agoro stated.

Represented by Mrs. Anike Adekanye, Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Education District 2, Agoro urged the awardees to continue upholding high standards of responsibility and encouraged all public servants to take inspiration from their example.

He affirmed Lagos State’s dedication to providing the necessary environment for professional growth, urging employees to leverage modern technology for continuous improvement and enhanced service delivery.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), Hon. Kamal Ayinde Bayewu, affirmed the Commission’s commitment to recognising and rewarding hard work, which he noted as essential to building a motivated workforce.

He emphasised that recognition should come with meaningful rewards, not merely additional work, to foster a culture of excellence.

“When you serve your organisation well, the organisation should reciprocate by rewarding you appropriately,” Bayewu stated. “I salute you for making Lagos one of the best in the world. Today, we compete globally, beyond benchmarking ourselves against other Nigerian states.”

The Permanent Secretary of the LGSC, Mrs. Abosede George, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Commission to Governor Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat for their consistent support of public servants’ welfare.

She also praised the leadership of Hon. Bayewu and the LGSC Commissioners for recognising and celebrating these long-serving employees.

“This recognition to all awardees is a gesture they will cherish forever,” George remarked.

