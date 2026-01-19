Long Queues At CNG Refilling Stations Gradually Easing In FCT

The regular long queues witnessed at various Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refilling outlets seem to be easing off, following the inauguration of more stations in the FCT.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who went round the town to monitor situation discovered that additional four new stations were inaugurated in the FCT. NAN reports that the new infrastructure are situated at the NNPC filling station, opposite Shoprite, along Airport Road, NNPC behind Russian Embassy, Central Business District, Mobil by Madalla Junction and Shafa, Lugbe, along Airport Road.

The development had drastically decongested most of the refilling stations that usually encounter long queues. Nobody stays more than one hour on queue for CNG because of its availability, especially as the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as fuel is also coming down.

Some motorists who spoke to NAN said they no longer spend the whole day waiting to refill their vehicles, as the development had helped to ease its supply.

Mr Timothy Amadi, an Uber driver, said he no longer spend up to one hour on CNG queue, unlike few months ago where he usually spent up to eight hours. Amadi said the availability of the CNG being sold at N380 per Standard Cubic Metre (SCM) was necessary to make the impact of its affordability and utilisation felt by users.

Mr Sunday Aliyu, another motorist expressed satisfaction over the development, adding that it brought a relief from the ugly experience and untold hardship motorists encountered during the constant CNG queues.

“More refilling stations are coming up in the first quarter of 2026 with NIPCO’s inauguration of its Mabushi station and the NASENI centre along Kubwa expressway,’’ he added. Another motorist, Mr Abdul Alamin also observed that the recent availability of the product and reduction in the fuel price had contributed to the normalcy being experienced.

According to him, MRS fuel stations belonging to Dangote sells PMS at N739, thereby making a lot of people to pick interest in PMS oce again.

He aid most Uber drivers even preferred buying PMS at that price to queuing to buy CNG. NAN further checks revealed that the NNPC retail outlets sell PMS at N815 from N835 of previous week, while AA Rano sell at N820 from N840 of previous week.