Loneliness Linked To Infection Risk –Study

A new study by researchers from the United Kingdom (UK) and China, has found that interactions with friends and family may keep us healthy because they boost our immune system and reduce our risk of diseases such as heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

Their findings are published in the journal ‘Nature Human Behaviour’ The researchers, after studying proteins from blood samples taken from over 42,000 adults recruited to the UK Biobank, drew the conclusion.

Social relationships play an important role in our well-being. Evidence increasingly demonstrates that both social isolation and loneliness are linked to poorer health and an early death.

A team led by scientists at the University of Cambridge, UK, and Fudan University, China, exam – ined the proteomes—the suite of proteins—in blood samples donated by over 42,000 adults aged 40– 69 years who are taking part in the UK Biobank.

This allowed the team to see which proteins were present at higher levels among people who were socially isolated or lonely, and how these proteins were connected to poorer health.

