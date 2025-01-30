Lone Accident Claims 1, Injures 3 In Lagos

Share

A lone accident at Conoil, inward Secretariat, on the LagosIbadan Expressway, has resulted in one fatality and left three others injured.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), confirmed the accident in a statement yesterday.

Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department (LASTMA), Mr Taofiq Adebayo, said the single-vehicle accident involved a Toyota Sienna (registration number KTU 666 JP).

“This tragic incident, which occurred earlier today, led to the untimely death of the driver, while three other occupants, two men and one woman, sustained severe injuries.

“Responding swiftly, personnel from the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) provided critical first aid. “The injured were transported to the Lagos State Accident & Emergency Centre at Toll Gate for urgent medical attention,” he said.

According to Adebayo, preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased driver was under the influence of alcohol and lost control of the vehicle while travelling at excessive speed.

“During rescue operations, LASTMA officials, who were the first responders at the scene, recovered N48,200, a mobile phone, and 15 sachets of alcoholic gin from the vehicle.

“Additionally, officers from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were present and took responsibility for evacuating the deceased’s remains to a morgue in Yaba.

“LASTMA operatives also towed the wrecked vehicle to the agency’s yard to prevent further traffic disruption,” he said.

Expressing regret, LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured a swift and full recovery.

Bakare-Oki also issued a stern warning to motorists, urging them to refrain from consuming alcohol while driving. He emphasised that reckless and impaired driving pose a serious threat to lives and property.

