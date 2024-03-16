London Workshop: APC Govt Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians – Obi

The National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said the decision of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) to hold a workshop in London amounts to insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

Obi on his X handle on Saturday, stated that given the prevailing hardship in the country and the pitiable state of the nation’s currency, holding such a workshop abroad is not only unacceptable but also deeply troubling on multiple levels.

According to him, it smacks of disregard for fiscal responsibility and prudent expenditure of public funds.

He stated, “At a time when Nigeria is grappling with economic challenges, including inflation, currency devaluation, and a widening budget deficit, it is utterly irresponsible to squander taxpayer money on extravagant overseas workshops.”

The former LP presidential candidate argued that the resources allocated for such purposes could be directed towards addressing pressing domestic needs, such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and poverty alleviation.

“Furthermore, holding a workshop in London sends the wrong message to the Nigerian people and the international community,” he said, adding that “It perpetuates the perception of government officials indulging in luxury and extravagance at the expense of the common citizen.”

Obi added that such fosters a culture of elitism and detachment from the realities faced by ordinary Nigerians, who, he said, struggle daily to make ends meet amidst rising living costs and limited access to essential services.

The former Anambra State governor questioned the need to hold such a workshop in a city as expensive as London.

He stated that Nigeria has many highly qualified professionals and experts who are more than capable of providing the required training and expertise.

“By outsourcing such activities to foreign countries, the government not only undermines local expertise but also fails to leverage the wealth of knowledge and experience within its borders,” he stated.

Obi added that the workshop raises concerns about transparency and accountability in government procurement processes.

“There must be full disclosure and justification for why London was chosen as the venue, as well as how the selection of vendors and contractors was made.

“Any hint of impropriety or favouritism in awarding contracts for such events must be thoroughly investigated and addressed,” he demanded.