London To Lagos Road Driver Involved In Auto Accident

The daring traveller, Pelumi Nubi who set off on a solo road trip from London to Lagos has been reportedly involved in a car accident, as shown in the pictures she shared on her social media.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident happened after she landed in Liberia, where she had already faced difficulties travelling there.

“Say a prayer for me,” Pelumi wrote as she shared images of the ambulance and hospital.

But as at the time of filling this report, it’s unknown exactly what happened, including the extent of her injuries.

It would be recalled that on January 31, 2024, Pelumi left London for Lagos, starting a road adventure that was full of detours and turns.

These difficulties included being placed in 24-hour detention at the Liberian border and, as recently as last week, having my entry to Sierra Leone rejected.

New Telegraph reports that she had originally intended to return on March 23, 2024, but as a result, she has moved up her homecoming date to April 7, 2024.