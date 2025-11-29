London Square, UAE Investors Highlight Rising Opportunities In UK Property Market

London’s real estate sector is witnessing a surge in investor confidence, driven by UK developer London Square and a wave of UAE-backed investments that are rapidly expanding across key property areas.

Speaking at a property investment forum, experts noted that real estate prices in major cities—including Lagos and London—have steadily risen over the years. This trend reinforces the belief that “the best time to buy real estate was five years ago; the second-best time is now.”

London Square, a mid-sized UK developer recently acquired by Aldar—a major UAE real estate group with an estimated net worth of £13 billion—has undergone significant expansion since the acquisition.

The company now offers a diverse portfolio that includes new builds and refurbished historic buildings, with prices ranging from £325,000 in Croydon to £18 million penthouses in Westminster.

Company officials hinted that their goal is to cater to a broad range of buyers with varying real estate needs. Recent developments include Grade II-listed buildings, repurposed Victorian schools, and prominent regeneration projects in locations such as Tottenham, Westminster, Croydon, Richmond, and Twickenham. Notably, the Surrey County Hall redevelopment features converted courtrooms and prison cells.

Industry experts also highlighted strong UAE participation in the London property market, describing it as a long-term commitment rather than a pursuit of short-term profits.

This influx of capital has supported new high-end developments that offer prime views of landmarks such as Big Ben, the London Eye, and the Thames.

Investment adviser Ola Akinboh, Director at Brithomes, explained that London remains attractive to Nigerian investors due to its stable legal system, strong governance, world-class education sector, and historically consistent capital appreciation—often doubling every decade since the 1950s.

He noted that Nigerians can access mortgages of up to 85% of a property’s value, with joint ownership options also available.

However, Akinboh emphasised that off-plan investments in England differ from those in Nigeria. While they may show slower immediate value gains, they offer stronger long-term appreciation and rental yields depending on the area.

He advised investors to diversify their portfolios and navigate UK tax regulations carefully, especially for non-resident landlords who must register with HMRC.

Analysts predict that London’s continued expansion—supported by UAE capital, regeneration initiatives like the Elizabeth Line corridor, and growing demand in Zones 2 and 3—positions the city as one of the world’s most stable and rewarding property markets.

The presentation concluded with a call for investors to seize emerging opportunities, buoyed by increasing global confidence in London’s real estate landscape.