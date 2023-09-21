London Shooting: Police Officer Faces Murder Charge

A police officer is to be charged with the murder of Chris Kaba, who was shot dead in south London last year. Kaba, 24, died during a police operation in Streatham Hill on September 5, 2022.

The Met Police officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today where he will be charged.

The police watchdog said the officer and Kaba’s family had been notified of the decision yesterday morning.

Kaba, who was unarmed, was being followed by several police vehicles in Streatham Hill before he turned into Kirkstall Gardens, where he was blocked by a marked car, reports the BBC.

He died after he was struck by a single gunshot fired by a Met Police officer into the vehicle he was driving just before 23:00 BST, an inquest was told.

The construction worker was months away from becoming a father when he was shot.