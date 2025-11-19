London Mayor Congratulates Nigerian Bus Aunty For TikTok Award

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has congratulated London-based Nigerian content creator Bemi Orojogun, better known as London Bus Aunty, after she won Video of the Year at the TikTok UK Awards 2025.

Khan, who took to his verified X page, praised her passion for London’s iconic red buses, saying it’s captured hearts nationwide.

“Congratulations to London’s very own Bus Aunty for winning Video of the Year at the TikTok Awards. Her love of our iconic red buses has captured hearts across the country.

“And did you know? She’s a proud fan of the Bakerloop – London’s newest express bus route”, he wrote.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph reports that Orojogun was nominated with Friends of Elmtree, Sam Morris, Gardiner Brothers, Joseph Machines, and Brad Ben for the prestigious award, which celebrates standout creators on the platform.

Orojogun, who went viral in 2024 with a creative forced-perspective clip, has become a digital influencer, collaborating with big brands like Burberry, H&M, and MAC Cosmetics. She’s also worked with Khan on promoting London’s zero-emission buses.

In her acceptance speech, Orojogun encouraged others to pursue their passions, saying, “Don’t allow your age to stop you. Don’t allow your family to say Don’t do that, it’s embarrassing. If you love it, do it.”

Her winning video has racked up almost 50 million views on TikTok.

Fans are thrilled, and Nigerians are jokingly challenging her to recreate her stunts in busy areas like Oshodi or CMS.