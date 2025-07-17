London, Lagos Unite As Global Powerhouses In Fintech, Creative Sector

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has concluded a landmark visit to Lagos, Nigeria, aimed at strengthening UK-Nigeria economic relations and celebrating the deep cultural ties and global influence shared by two dynamic cities, London and Lagos.

The visit underscored Nigeria’s growing significance as a key partner in the UK’s global trade and investment strategy, particularly in the areas of fintech, innovation, and the creative economy.

Leading a trade delegation of 27 London-based companies in fintech, enterprise technology, and sustainability, the Mayor’s visit was facilitated by London & Partners, the growth agency of the Mayor’s office. The delegation, led by Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth, Howard Dawber OBE, engaged with Nigerian policymakers, investors, and creatives through curated events aimed at fostering collaboration and unlocking new business opportunities across Africa.

This trip marked the first official visit to sub-Saharan Africa by a sitting Mayor of London, an indication of London’s commitment to forging long-term, cross-sector partnerships that promote inclusive growth, digital transformation, and cultural exchange.

In Lagos, Khan participated in a panel discussion at the “Bridging Borders: How London and Lagos Can Shape the Future of Global Tech” event, where he emphasized the potential for both cities to jointly influence global innovation. He encouraged Nigerian tech businesses to consider London as a hub for growth and investment.

The Mayor also co-hosted the Lagos Canvas Reception alongside media mogul Mo Abudu at EbonyLife Place. The event celebrated Nigeria’s vibrant creative sector and spotlighted Lagos and London as leading centers of cultural and creative excellence. It also reinforced the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), which continues to expand trade and open new opportunities in the creative industries—including arts, fashion, music, and film.

Following his engagements in Lagos, Khan is continuing his historic trade mission with stops in Accra, Johannesburg, and Cape Town. The tour is focused on promoting London as a destination for investment, innovation, and cultural exchange while strengthening economic ties across Africa.

Speaking on the visit, Mayor Sadiq Khan said:

“I am delighted to be visiting Nigeria and Africa this week the first visit of its kind by a Mayor of London to bang the drum for the capital and further develop the strong ties between our countries. Africa has the world’s fastest-growing populations and is seeing major economic growth. Over the next decade, there are huge opportunities to deepen partnerships with London. I will be working tirelessly to drive trade and investment across critical sectors including finance, education, health, tech, the creative industries, and sustainability.

“Londoners of African heritage have played, and continue to play, a huge role in making London the greatest city in the world. This trip is an opportunity to celebrate our shared heritage, history, and culture with the African continent, as we build a better and fairer city for everyone.”

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Jonny Baxter, added:

“The Mayor of London’s visit underscores the UK Government’s commitment to strengthening economic and cultural ties with Nigeria. From trade to fintech and fashion, our collaboration is driving innovation and growth. Through the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership, we’re committed to unlocking new opportunities that benefit both our economies, and this visit is a powerful step forward in that journey of inclusive growth.”

Also commenting, UK Minister for Africa, Lord Collins of Highbury, said:

“Sir Sadiq’s visit marks an exciting moment for the UK’s relationship with countries across Africa and is a strong demonstration of our commitment to deepening ties with the continent. Strengthening our trade, investment, and cultural relationships is not only vital for shared economic growth but also for fostering long-term partnerships that are rooted in respect and open up opportunities for all.”