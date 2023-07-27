London Jury Acquits Kevin Spacey Of Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey c h a r m e d the jury in his sexual assault trial with humor, humility and emotion as he dropped names of fellow stars and stories from his once-celebrated career while his lawyer called his accusers liars and said the Oscar winner was the real victim.

Spacey was acquitted of sexual assault Wednesday after his star turn as a witness in his own defence spared him a possible prison term and gave him a shot at a career comeback. Tears rolled down Spacey’s cheeks as the final “not guilty” verdict was read.

The actor looked at the jury, placed his hand over the lapel of his blue suit and pink shirt, and mouthed “thank you.” It was his 64th birthday, reports the Associated Press.