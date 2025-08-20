London Heathrow Airport has congratulated Air Peace on the expansion of its operations in the United Kingdom (UK).

New Telegraph reports that Air Peace, on July 20, announced it will begin direct flights from Abuja airport to Heathrow and Gatwick airports in London, UK, from October 26.

Announcing the development, the airline said the move would give Nigerians more flight options.

Welcoming the development on its verified X handle on Saturday, UK’s busiest airport and one of the world’s busiest, London Heathrow, said Air Peace will commence operations on October 26, with a three-weekly service connecting London Heathrow to Lagos.

The post reads, “Heathrow is proud to welcome Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, to Terminal 3.

“Starting 26 October 2025, a new 3-weekly service will connect London Heathrow directly with Abuja, offering seamless access to West Africa and world-class service aboard a Boeing 777.

“Congratulations to Air Peace on expanding its UK operations. We look forward to welcoming its first flight.

The milestone marks the expansion of Air Peace’s international footprint and comes more than a year after the airline launched its Lagos-London service.