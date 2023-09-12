London Agog as Florence Okonkwo Celebrates 50th Birthday

Just as expected, celebrated Nollywood actress, author, publisher and entrepreneur, HRM Florence Okonkwo temporarily stopped activities on September 9 in London to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Okonkwo popularly known as Queen of Red Carpet also used the opportunity to launch her book; ‘The Woman Celine Ajayi Smith’ as well as the sixth edition of her 3D international magazine, Elegant Flix.

A minute silence was held for Chris Oboka, a criminal lawyer in the UK and author of the book; ‘The Aso Rock Lawyer.’ He edited Okonkwo’s book.

Furthermore, Okonkwo through the Elegant Flix has concluded arrangements to sponsor the secondary school education of Miss Njideka Udeh, an indigent orphan from Akwuke Kingdom in Enugu state. There is also another effort by Okonkwo to support the Taiwo Ajisefinni Foundation with food.

To commemorate this wonderful and auspicious occasion, some dignitaries of high reputation within and outside the government circle registered their presence like veteran actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, HRH Togbe Adza, HRH Okeosisi Ndi Igbo, and HIM, Dr. Charles Onwuneme flew all the way from Nigeria to honour Okonkwo.

Other dignitaries of repute who graced the event were the Mayor of Greenwich, and others namely: Agungwu Isingwu, Aju Vu Ohuhu, Ahia Umuahia and TPM Gburugburu.

Then those who launched the book include His Imperial Majesty Dr Charles Onwuneme; Okeosisi Ndi Igbo; Agungwu Isingwu; Aju Vu Ohuhu; Ahia Umuahia; TPM Gburugburu; Chief Bimbo Robert Folayan; HRH Togbi Adza; Royal Adzovia Clan; Anlo Kingdom; Volta Region of Ghana; His Worship Councillor Dominic Mbang; Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich; Chief Dr Anna Mbachu Ogbuebile; and others.

