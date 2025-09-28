Veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin Afolayan, popularly known as Lola Idije, has dismissed the widespread belief that she is as wicked as the characters she often portrays on screen.

The celebrated Yoruba actress, who is frequently cast as a tough mother-in-law or a harsh authority figure, said her real-life personality is far from the roles she embodies in films.

In an interview with fellow actress, Ayo Adesanya, Lola Idije explained that her strong performances are rooted in her acting craft and deep faith in God, rather than her personal character.

She stressed that in real life, she leads a humble and modest lifestyle, avoiding habits such as drinking alcohol or smoking.

She credited her late “Brother,” Adeyemi Afolayan (Ade Love), a pioneer in Nollywood, for shaping her disciplined approach to the industry and nurturing her passion for acting.

Her major breakthrough came in 1995 when she played Madam Adisa in the film Deadly Affair, a role that established her as a household name. Since then, Lola Idije has continued to leave her mark on the industry.

Beyond her movie career, she has also become a cultural icon, coining viral catchphrases such as “Soro Soke Werey” and “Pele My Dear,” which have resonated widely on social media and further cemented her legacy in Nigerian entertainment.

By clarifying the difference between her on-screen persona and her real-life character, Lola Idije reaffirmed that she is not wicked, but a God-fearing woman whose artistry has simply convinced audiences of the roles she plays.