Lola Alao Mourns As She Loses Mother

Share

Renowned Nollywood actress, Lola Alao has taken to her social media page to mourn the passing of her beloved mother.

In a post via her Instagram page on Friday, the actress shared the heartbreaking news with her followers, expressing her deep sorrow and love for her late mom.

Alao wrote: “Rest in perfect peace my beautiful mom ❤️❤️. My beloved mom…you will forever be missed by every one of us…we love you but God loves you more. Rest in perfect peace my love ❤️❤️.”

READ ALSO:

Following her post, fans, colleagues, and friends within the entertainment industry have taken to her comment section to pour their condolences message.

Many took to the comment section to offer prayers and words of comfort to the grieving actress.

Share

Please follow and like us: