Lola Ade-john: Migrating From ICT To Tourism World

The newly appointed Minister of Tourism, Ms Lola Ade-John, has made history as the pioneer minister for the newly created Tourism Ministry. Prior to her appointment, the banker and Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) expert, was the Principal Consultant at Novateur Business Technology Consultants.

The minister established the firm in 2014, specialising in providing technical management and consulting services to both private and public sector clients, helping them improve their operations and performance through the application of technology systems knowledge and operational techniques.

She is said to have garnered vast experience in designing, integrating, deploying, and managing core systems for global banking institutions, she has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to drive strategic business results and improve operations in small, medium, and large-scale working environments. She is 1984 graduate of the University of Ibadan, with a B.Sc in Computer Science. She graduated top of her class and was noted for her exceptional and outstanding performance.

The new minister’s career journey started with Petroleum Engineers where she served her mandatory one year National Service Corps (NYSC), serving in the personnel department in various divisions.

Thereafter, she served as a System Analyst at Shell Petroleum Development Company Of Nigeria Limited for seven years and three months. She later switched over to the banking sector, where she served at the defunct Magnum Trust Bank Limited, now part of Sterling Bank Nigeria Plc. She was said to have played a key role in establishing the Information Technology, Administration, Personnel and Training, and Business Development departments.

She pioneered the use of structured cabling in the Nigerian banking industry and successfully implemented new techits competitiveness and growth. Ade-John in June 1998, moved over to Access Bank Plc as the Group Head of Support Services and Technology.

For 13 years, she made her mark at the bank, serving in different capacities and heading different projects, which included the construction of a new Head Office building and data centre with an investment of $3 million in technology.

Her innovative approach, such as implementing a paperless office environment, set new standards for efficiency and sustainability. Again, she moved to United Bank for Africa as head of Applications, where she led a project team to migrate customer and bank data to a centralised core banking platform, driving the bank’s growth and modernisation.

She was also to later earn a stint at Ecobank Nigeria, where she held various senior management roles within and outside Nigeria, solidifying her reputation as a top technology expert.