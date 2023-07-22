Lol Naija Debuts, Excites Viewing Public

The landmine of infectious laughter, Nigeria’s first unscripted show, Last One Laughing (LOL) Naija, debuts and the Nigerian viewing public are excited. The acts are housed in a building with nothing rehearsed or written for them to co-exist for a period.

It is sure a laughter-inducing bedlam of epic proportions. The episode begins with Sabinus as first to enter the building. He has to share with the nine other comic talents all under the watch of Basketmouth as anchor.

The “investor” is followed by I Go Save and the others. Soon, the house is bubbling, with rib cracking jokes, innuendos and more flying like fire crackers. The rule seems simple enough; no one is allowed to laugh.

And whoever does would get a yellow card and like a football match, the next offense calls for the red, and eviction. It is an interesting spectacle unleashed on the audience from Friday, July 14 when the show debuts on the global streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, present in 240 countries across the world. Speaking about the show, Ned Mitchell, Head of Middle East and Africa Originals of Amazon Prime, said: “This is a really big deal for comedy in Nigeria and as well, it is a big deal for us.

“This is a real competition and for us, it is about being authentic, being real. “It is raw, accompanied by the spontaneity of everything the characters are saying and what they do and you really can’t wait to watch this one.”