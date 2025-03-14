Lokpobiri Urges Host Communities On Security Of Oil Installations 

Share

Minister of state for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has urged critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil industry, especially Host Communities, to prioritize stability and the security of oil installations in their domain.

This he said, will help to maximize the opportunities presented by the Trust Fund.

Speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa during an engagement with Host Communities at the KEFFESO Stakeholders Forum, he also advised that Host Communities, must sustain peace and a conducive environment across the Niger Delta.

With this, he said they will continue benefiting from the Host Community Trust Fund provided by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Lokpobiri maintained:” As critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil industry, Host Communities must prioritize stability and the security of oil installations to maximize the opportunities presented by the Trust Fund.

“The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains committed to fostering the development of Host Communities.

“This commitment is evident in the implementation of the PIA, ensuring that communities directly benefit from the resources generated in their region.

“I commend the Host Communities for their cooperation, which has contributed significantly to the peace currently enjoyed in the region, hence, the increase in production.

“Sustaining this progress is vital to ensuring long-term prosperity because a secured and stable environment will not only guarantee continuous access to development funds but will also attract further investments that can drive growth and improve livelihoods.”

