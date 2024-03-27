Lokpobiri Speaks On Shortage Of Crude For P/Harcourt Refinery, Others

Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) on Tuesday expressed concern that the recently opened Dangote Petrochemical Refinery, Port Harcourt Refinery, Warri Refinery, Kaduna Refinery, and modular refineries may not have access to enough crude oil locally to produce petroleum products without an increase in sector production.

Lokpobiri disclosed this while speaking at the ministry’s 2024 sector retreat in Abuja, tagged, “Building Synergy for Enhanced Development in the Oil and Gas Sector.”

The minister said the purpose of the retreat was to talk about how to carry out the goals and directives that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu laid forth for the ministry during the ministerial retreat that took place in November 2023.

“The first target is to see how we can ramp up production, and then we can meet our target in terms of increase in revenue, meet our obligation in the mid-stream and upstream.

“One of the challenges I am afraid of is, if we finish fixing our refineries, we will be unable to get feedstocks. It will be very embarrassing that we finish Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Warri Dangote and BUA and we don’t have feedstocks,” he said.