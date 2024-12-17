Lokpobiri Remains Only Authentic IYC President – WPI

Share

A group known as Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) has once again emphasized that Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri Jnr. remains the authentic and only President of the Ijaw Youth Council, saying any other person parading himself in a similar capacity is an impostor.

WPI made this assertion on Tuesday after Sir Siminialayi Fubara, Rivers State Governor received Dr Theophilus Alaye in Government House on December 11 where he was addressed as the President of the IYC.

WPI in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Lambert Olambo, stated that Lokpobiri was properly elected in a constitutionally valid congress and had been recognized by all the structures in IYC and stakeholders of the Ijaw nation as the incumbent President of IYC.

The group however accused the Rivers State Governor, of attempting to create a crisis in the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, expressing shock and disbelief that Fubara recently recognised Alaye as the President of the council describing it as the height of indiscretion.

WPI queried Fubara’s decision to receive Theophilus in Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt and addressed him as the IYC President stating that such a singular act had betrayed the confidence reposed in him as a leader expected to galvanise and unite the youths in the IYC.

Describing the governor’s action as a betrayal of his office, Olambo queried the leadership style of Fubara stating that his recent actions have indicted him in the ongoing political crisis in the state.

The group stated that as a governor, Fubara was supposed to have conducted due diligence and be abreast of the issues in IYC before taking any decision.

Fubara the group stated acted on hearsay, blackmails and, gossip and conjured premonition instead of on credible information expected of someone occupying such an exalted office.

WPI stated that the governor should also have known that Theophilus was challenging the authenticity of Lokpobiri as IYC President in the court and the matter was sub judice.

WPI maintained that it was only common knowledge that Lokpobiri must be treated in his capacity as the subsisting IYC boss pending the judgement of the court.

Olambo said the decision of the governor to jump the gun and refer to Theophilus as IYC President was reckless and provocative.

The statement reads: “We want to tell Governor Fubara that there is no crisis in IYC and that there is only one President of the council and the only authentic and subsisting President is Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri Jnr.”

“Jonathan Lokpobiri has been recognized by all the structures of IYC and stakeholders in the Ijaw nation. There is no amount of lies, propaganda and falsehoods based on the political crisis in Rivers State that can change that fact.”

“We are only disappointed that Fubara has descended to the arena maybe for his political convenience. We want to warn that IYC is not a political organisation and should not be dragged into Rivers politics.”

