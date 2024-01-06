Lokpobiri Rally Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Against Oil Theft, Vandalism, Security, Others

The Minister for State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri has engaged traditional rulers in Bayelsa State, seeking their collaboration to curb the persistent challenges of pipeline vandalization, crude theft, and security uncertainties in oil-bearing communities across the region.

The Special Adviser, Media and Communication to the Minister, Nneamaka Okafor in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, described the minister’s visits to the various traditional rulers as insightful, adding that they underline his dedication to leaving no stone unturned in achieving the Federal Government’s objective of increasing crude production for the prosperity of the nation.

She said: “By actively engaging with traditional rulers, the Minister aims to build a strong and enduring alliance with local leaders, fostering a secure environment that is conducive to sustainable growth in the oil industry.”

At one of the meetings, the minister charged the Pere of Ekpetiama clan and Chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council of Bayelsa State, HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo to utilize his esteemed position to rally other Traditional Rulers in the State for a unified front in addressing the aforementioned challenges.

Lokpobiri who stressed the importance of collective efforts in curbing pipeline vandalization and oil theft, recognized the crucial role traditional leaders play in the socio-economic fabric of the region, even as emphasized the need for a joint commitment to securing oil infrastructures in the region.

During the minister’s visit to the King of Nembe Kingdom and former Minister of Petroleum, HRM Edmund Daukoru also focused on collaborative actions in ensuring the security of pipelines and combating illicit activities in the oil sector, he expressed deep appreciation for the support and valuable insights provided by Daukoru, and acknowledged his wealth of experience in the petroleum industry as an asset to the ongoing efforts in the region.

The Minister also met with the Pere of Kumbowei Kingdom, HRM Boloye Sufadoh Embareba, where he reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a secure and prosperous oil sector, with emphasis on the symbiotic relationship between a thriving oil industry and national prosperity.